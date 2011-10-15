British Billionaire Buys Right To Dock His Yacht In The Heart Of London

Photo: via James Spotting

Billionaire British mogul Joe Lewis is one of those unassuming-looking types who wields enormous clout while appearing to be a nonentity.That way, of course, you never see him coming. The Tottenham Hotspurs owner has been making headlines in the UK for an aggressive takeover of a pub conglomerate, which has brought his luxe lifestyle into the spotlight.



Lately the tabs have been focusing on Aviva, his 223 ft. superyacht built at Abeking & Rasmussen Yachts in 2007. He recently sent the vessel in for a $100 million refit. It can accommodate 12 guests along with a crew of 20.

When Lewis arrived in London to negotiate the new billion-dollar deal he did so on the Aviva; and rather than park it any old place he obtained special permission – costing god knows how much – to moor it in the heart of London and has even had his own mooring built to accommodate the craft, the London Daily Mail reports.

Lewis, who usually based in the Bahamas, was born over a pub in the East End of London and helped his family build up a catering company which they sold in 1979. He then used the money from that deal to become one of the world’s leading currency traders.

James Spotting is the official blog of JamesList.com, the world’s smartest luxury marketplace with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, offices in Marbella, Spain and representation in London, Frankfurt, Singapore and Miami. JamesList features more than 65,000 private jets, yachts, luxury cars, properties and exclusive watches for sale and rent from a trusted network of dealers around the world. James Spotting tracks the latest and coolest luxury news and trends from around the globe.

DON’T MISS: The 10 Most Outrageous Luxury Purchases In September >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.