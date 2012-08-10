British Artist Creates A Surprisingly Beautiful Gown Out Of 550 IKEA Bags

More often than not, the sum of IKEA products is far greater than its parts, as one British artist discovered.



Ida-Marie Corell was inspired by the housewares chain’s iconic blue shopping bags to create a $330 gown that’s now featured at a Zurich museum. It took 555 bags (each $0.59) to create the garment, which Corell models in the photo below.

The exhibit, called “Oh, Plastiksack!”, features work from some 30 contemporary artists who’ve reimagined the plastic bag.

Here’s a rough translation from their press release, which can be read here in its original German.

“Whether … loved or scorned, the plastic bag splits spirits, polarizes and reflects all of our consumer behaviour. It reinforces status and identity, interferes with ecology and is lovingly collected.”

(H/T Yahoo Shine)

Photo: Gewerbe Museum

DON’T MISS: 25 brilliant ways to hack IKEA furniture >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.