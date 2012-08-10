British Artist Creates A Surprisingly Beautiful Gown Out Of 550 IKEA Bags

More often than not, the sum of IKEA products is far greater than its parts, as one British artist discovered.
Ida-Marie Corell was inspired by the housewares chain’s iconic blue shopping bags to create a $330 gown that’s now featured at a Zurich museum. It took 555 bags (each $0.59) to create the garment, which Corell models in the photo below.
The exhibit, called “Oh, Plastiksack!”, features work from some 30 contemporary artists who’ve reimagined the plastic bag.
Here’s a rough translation from their press release, which can be read here in its original German.
“Whether … loved or scorned, the plastic bag splits spirits, polarizes and reflects all of our consumer behaviour. It reinforces status and identity, interferes with ecology and is lovingly collected.”
Photo: Gewerbe Museum
