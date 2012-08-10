British Artist Creates A Surprisingly Beautiful Gown Out Of 550 IKEA Bags

Mandi Woodruff

More often than not, the sum of IKEA products is far greater than its parts, as one British artist discovered.

Ida-Marie Corell was inspired by the housewares chain’s iconic blue shopping bags to create a $330 gown that’s now featured at a Zurich museum. It took 555 bags (each $0.59) to create the garment, which Corell models in the photo below. 

The exhibit, called “Oh, Plastiksack!”, features work from some 30 contemporary artists who’ve reimagined the plastic bag.

Here’s a rough translation from their press release, which can be read here in its original German. 

“Whether … loved or scorned, the plastic bag splits spirits, polarizes and reflects all of our consumer behaviour. It reinforces status and identity, interferes with ecology and is lovingly collected.” 

(H/T Yahoo Shine)

Photo: Gewerbe Museum

