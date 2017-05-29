This is the VR experience the British Army is using as a recruitment tool

This VR experience puts potential recruits in the middle of actual army training exercises.

The British Army tested it at various events across the country and saw a 66% increase in recruitment applications.

The VR experience includes 4 scenarios: tank driving at Salisbury Plain, parachuting at RAF Brize Norton, mountaineering at Crib Goch in Wales, and combat training at Salisbury Plain.

It was created with production company Visualise and tested on the Samsung Gear VR headset.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

