Meet England's Most Notorious Welfare Queen

Think Americans talk a lot about Welfare Queens and the 99ers?



Check out the outrage in England, where a benefits horror story makes front pages ever day. The latest Daily Mail tells the story of an unemployed couple who just got upgraded to a larger state-owned house to make room for their 12th baby:

A benefits claimant who has fathered 10 children and receives more than £30,000 a year in state handouts has been branded as lazy and ‘nothing more than a sperm donor’ by his own daughter.



Jobless Gary Bateman, 46, and his partner Joanne Sheppard, who is pregnant with her 12th child, have been moved into a free five-bedroom house in which to raise their brood.

The £1,200-a-month rent on their Bristol home is covered by the taxpayer.



So why is this a bigger deal in England?

Brits pay higher taxes. The government has passed a severe austerity budget. During this time, jobless and other benefits have been protected from cuts. Even after the regime change, many people are angry.

