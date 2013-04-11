British Airways Lets Passengers Choose From A Ridiculous List Of Titles

If you’re a viscount, baron, or lord, you don’t need to worry about British Airways getting your title right on your next plane ticket.



We recently heard that the airline lets passengers choose from a mind-boggling number of titles in its online booking system, and it turns out it’s true. Check out the screenshot below from British Airways’ booking page, which includes everything from Prof. to Rabbi to Viscountess.

screenshot via British AirwaysAmerican Airlines, on the other hand, doesn’t ask for a title at all:

