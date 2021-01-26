British Airways has unveiled a new menu designed by a Michelin-starred chef — see what's in the lineup

British Airways British Airways’ new chicken, bacon, and celery sub sandwich on its Speedbird Cafe menu.

British Airways partnered with Tom Kerridge to create a menu for the airline’s “short haul economy” clas.

The five new items include a pie, three sandwiches, and a vegan wrap.

British Airways is asking its passengers to order the food in advance to reduce waste.

British Airways has partnered with Tom Kerridge, a Michelin-starred chef, to create a new in-flight Speedbird Cafe menu.

The new menu items hit all the classic airport and aeroplane foods â€” specifically three sandwiches and a wrap â€” with the added bonus of a little pie.

The new offerings may be the brainchild of a Michelin-starred chef, but that doesn’t mean the menu will be inaccessible to anyone outside of first class. In fact, it’s the opposite. These five new foods are currently available for the airline’s Euro Traveller segment, which consists of “short haul economy” passengers.

The wrap, pie, and sandwiches also have an economy price tag: the foods all range from Â£4.10 to Â£4.50, about $US5.60 to $US6.14.

However, eager diners excited to chow down on the new Speedbird Cafe menu should plan in advance. In order to reduce trash output, the menu items are available for pre-order only, and can be purchased up to 12 hours in advance.



This isn’t the first partnership between British Airways and Kerridge, the owner of seven eateries and three Michelin stars. In 2019, the airline and chef also partnered to create a menu for passengers travelling during the airline’s centenary month.

Like the 2019 offerings, this new 2020 economy class menu specialises in British foods. Keep scrolling to take a peek at the new goods:

This latest menu upgrade is a part of the airline’s 2021 Euro Traveller refresh, which has also included implementing WiFi throughout the short distance fleets.

British Airways Chef Tom Kerridge.

The menu consists of a steak and ale pie, ham and cheese sandwich, and a chicken, bacon, and celery brioche sub sandwich. However, non-meat eaters shouldn’t fret: the lineup also has a vegan cauliflower tortilla wrap, and a brie and chutney ploughman’s sandwich.

British Airways British Airways’ new Speedbird Cafe menu.

The beer used in the steak and ale pie is sourced from a local brewery, Kerridge said in a video posted by British Airways.

British Airways British Airways’ new steak and ale pies on its Speedbird Cafe menu.

The ham and cheese sandwich consists of some ham hock and smoked cheddar between slices of wheat grain bread. This bread is also used for the brie, apple chutney, radish, and rocket ploughman’s sandwich.

British Airways British Airways’ new ploughman’s sandwich on its Speedbird Cafe menu.

The final sandwich on the list — the chicken, bacon, and celery brioche sub — also includes a sprinkling of green onions and mayonnaise.

British Airways British Airways’ new chicken, bacon, and celery sub sandwich on its Speedbird Cafe menu.

The only vegan option on the menu, the spiced cauliflower wrap, also comes with chickpeas, a slaw, and some lettuce.

British Airways British Airways’ new ham hock and smoked cheddar sandwich on its Speedbird Cafe menu.

