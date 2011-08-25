British Airways Faces Heat Over Topless Stewardesses And Champagne Pool Parties

Photo: Alex Indigo via Flickr

British Airways is may cut lucrative flights to Nairobi following scandalous behavious by its crew, reports The Daily Mail.An internal memo in from the company suggests the behaviour of the so-called “mixed fleet”, made up of young recruits, may lead the airline to cancel flights to Nairobi if captains can’t keep their crew in order.



A source within the airline told the Mail:

“Mixed fleet crews are basically kids of 18 and 20 years old, in their first jobs on pretty low pay, who think it’s a wonderful life staying in posh hotels.

“They pilfer champagne from the aircraft to drink in the crew hotels because buying their own drinks in a five-star hotel is too expensive.

“Then they run amok, holding wild room parties and going topless in the pool.”

The parties can get even wilder than that, another source told the paper:

“In Cyprus once, crew returning to the hotel from a night out found a donkey tied up in a field. The donkey was led back to the hotel and the crew managed to get it into a lift and up to the fourth floor, before hotel security intervened.”

Other cities that create problems are the U.S. cities of Las Vegas and San Diego, where the young staff resort to binge drinking in their room to get around age limits.

What is so particularly outrageous about Nairobi remains unclear.

