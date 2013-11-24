These Interactive Billboards Point To Planes Flying Overhead

British Airways just launched its new “Look Up” campaign, and it’s really cool.

The campaign includes digital billboards in London’s Piccadilly Circus and Chiswick that picture a little boy standing up and point to a real plane flying over. We saw these over on Fast Company.

Look. The billboard says. It’s flight BA475 from Barcelona.

British Airways’ head of marketing Abigail Comber told The Drum: “This is a first, not just for British Airways but for U.K. advertising. We all know from conversations with friends and family that we wonder where the planes are going and dream of an amazing holiday or warm destination. The clever technology allows this advert to engage people there and then and answer that question for them.”

