Despite Its Problems, The Boeing Dreamliner Is A Drop Dead Gorgeous Plane

British Airways took delivery of its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner today at Heathrow Airport in London. The airline has ordered 24 of the jet, which uses new technologies and composite materials to offer weight savings and improved fuel efficiency.



The Dreamliner has had more than its fair share of issues, but the jet is back in the air and Boeing says deliveries are on track, and that a lengthy grounding did not cost it any money.

The new 787 for British Airways will seat 214 passengers, and it’s just gorgeous:

British Airways’ first 787 Dreamliner takes off from Paine Field in Everett, Washington.

Here’s another look at the Dreamliner, during a flying demonstration last week at the Paris Air Show. You can’t deny it’s a looker:

The 787’s new competitor, the Airbus A350 XWB, is pretty attractive as well:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.