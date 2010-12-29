British Airways Flight To Hell Sits On Ground At JFK For 8 Hours Before Reaching Gate (With Reporter Aboard)

All the folks sleeping on floors at airports around the world can at least thank their lucky stars they’re not on British Airways Flight 183.



According to the remarkably restrained tweets of Economist correspondent Matthew Bishop, who IS on BA 183, the plane landed at New York’s JFK 7 hours and 35 minutes ago and still has not reached a gate.

If there’s anything more infuriating than not being able to leave for your destination, it’s arriving at your destination after a 7-hour flight and not being able to get off the plane. Would it be too much to ask just to have BA roll over a gangway?

(We actually thought this was illegal now, thanks to similar marroonings in prior years. Snow trumps all, we guess.)

Matt Bishop:

