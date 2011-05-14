Join The British Airways "Face-to-Face" Entrepreneur Networking Event

British Airways’ Face-to-Face Program offers U.S. entrepreneurs critical tools for building business relationships abroad. In February 2011, British Airways awarded 250 U.S. business owners with a clear business need for international exposure free British Airways flights anywhere in the world as well as free business consulting and education from renowned experts. Visit www.ba.com/facetoface for information about the program and new updates for 2011-2012.



British Airways is hosting a Face to Face Networking event with past winners and small business advisors. Join us to mingle and learn how to expand your business globally.

When: Tuesday, May 17, 2011, 2:30PM – 8:00PM

Where: Midtown Loft, 267 5th Avenue, NY, NY

Agenda:

2:30 – 3:30pm “How to Take Yourself and Your Business to the Next Level”, brought to you by Next Level.

4:00 – 5:00pm Guest speakers Shelby Scarbrough and Rhonda Abrams discuss growing your business abroad and the power of face-to-face meetings.

5:30 – 8:00pm Networking cocktail reception

Please visit smart2000.com/baf2f to RSVP by May 16.

British Airways is one of the world’s largest international airlines, operating an extensive international airline route network. Together with its codeshare and franchise partners, the airline flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. Whether customers are in the air or on the ground, British Airways takes pride in providing a full-service experience.

