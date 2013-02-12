British Airways Crew Accused Of Drunken Rampage On Flight To Washington DC

Photo: Flickr/ BriYYZ

British Airways has launched an investigation after receiving complaints from passengers about the alcohol-fuelled behaviour of its cabin crew on board a flight to Washington.A group of off-duty flight attendants were seen drinking heavily and disturbing other passengers.



They were accused of running up and down the aisles, falling over, shouting and screaming “like spoiled brats”, and arguing with on-duty staff when they were refused more alcohol.

One passenger told The Sun: “They were behaving like drunken spoilt brats and were incredibly unprofessional.

“They were running up and down the aisles, falling over and disturbing passengers. They let the airline down badly.”

The incident occurred in the premium class cabin of a service to the US capital on January 26.

A British Airways spokesman said:

“We apologise to customers. We’re investigating and will take any appropriate action.”

The incident comes just weeks after an off-duty British Airways pilot was alleged to have groped a female passenger during a flight to Tokyo.

The man was reported to have been drinking during the flight, and later collapsed in front of passengers. He has since been suspended by the airline.

