British Airways CEO Flouts Flight Ban

The CEO of British Airways isn’t just saying it’s perfectly safe to fly, he’s also flying.



Telegraph:

Willie Walsh, the airline’s chief executive, joined four crew in a three-hour test flight from London, over the Atlantic, to Cardiff. Today the airline will study the effects of the flight on engines before concluding whether it is safe to fly or not.

A BA spokesman said: “We would not be doing this if we did not think it was safe and didn’t have the necessary permission. We would not do anything which would jeopardise our crew or aircraft.”

…

Jo Gillespie, an aviation safety expert, said: “Without having the data to back up the decision this looks like an overreaction and is hugely damaging to the already suffering airline industry.”

First of all, give Mr. Walsh some style points. Secondly, expect grounded planes to be back in the air shortly.

