British Airways Cabin Crew Vote To Strike Again

Here we go again. Unite union, which represents British Airways cabin crew workers, announced Monday it has voted for more strikes against the airline.



Nearly 83 per cent of the 10,000 crew members polled voted in favour of walking off the job sometime in 2011. This marks the fourth official strike by the union in the two year ugly battle between the two sides.

Standing strong against the carrier, Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said, “This vote shows that cabin crew remain determined to win justice.” However McCluskey added their side is open to talking further in order to avoid strikes and to end this dispute once and for all.

The ballots were filled out by 6,985 employees, with 5,811 in favour of strikes (four of those votes were later marked invalid) and 1,170 against action. Unite now has 28 days to announce the strike dates and must give British Airways at least a week’s notice before walking off the job.

