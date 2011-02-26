Bed Bugs Devour British Airways Passenger At 36,000 Feet

Photo: Courtesy of BA-Bites

Zane Selkirk was shocked when she stood up from her seat on a LA to London British Airways flight and found herself covered in blood and bedbugs — both dead and alive.BA wrote to Selkirk, apologized for her experience and claimed they were taking the matter “seriously.”



Not satisfied, Selkirk uploaded the pictures of her bites to a website: www.ba-bites.com.

