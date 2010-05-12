British Airways Employees Announce 20 More Days Of Strikes And The Volcano Is Still Smoking

British Airways have announced plans to strike for 20 days over the summer: May 18-22, May 24-28, May 30-June 3 and June 5-9.



Workers already cost the airline $66 million in March when they went on strike for seven days. The original dispute was over pay and job conditions, but now the union wants to clear punishment for workers who participated in the first strike, according to Daily Mail.

The airline will keep planes in the air by leasing aircraft and staff from other companies.

But then again, the Eyjafjallajökull Ash Crisis caused a new rash of cancellations last week and it carry on for months. BA was definitely a loser in the first Ash Crisis.

