British Airways' Amazing Credit Card Bonus: Two Roundtrip Transatlantic Flights

Those who travel to Europe often will find this credit card bonus deal to be pretty amazing… Heck, it blew my mind, and we posted it as the Outlaw Deal Alert of the Day just minutes ago. Why is it so good?



The short version: 100,000 Bonus Miles. Really.

The longer version: When you use the published link here to apply for the British Airways Visa Signature credit card, you’ll receive 50,000 bonus BA miles after your first purchase, enough to book a roundtrip transatlantic reward flight.

Also… Spend $2,500 or more on your new British Airways credit card within the first 3 months and you’ll earn another 50,000 BA miles, enough for yet another roundtrip transatlantic flight! Pretty amazing deal, in Outlaw‘s view.

As with any Visa Signature card, you enjoy a number of added travel and purchase protections.

Plus, this is really cool, this card has no foreign transaction fees — when you travel abroad and use your card at merchants outside of the United States, you won’t incur costly additional fees, as is the case with many other U.S. cards. This may not sound like a big deal, but trust me, it is if you travel a lot. Some banks charge hefty fees for overseas purchases.

This credit card has a $95 annual fee; I feel the 2 free roundtrip transatlantic flights obviously far outweigh such a membership fee.

What about everyday rewards? You will earn 2.5 BA Miles for every $1 spent on British Airways purchases, and 1.25 BA Miles for every $1 spent on all other purchases.

View all of my favourite new credit card deals and offers over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with certain card issuers, including Chase and Barclays Bank.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.