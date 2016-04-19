A British Airways jet was reportedly struck by a drone --  and it's becoming an alarmingly common problem

A British Airways jet is suspected to have been struck by a drone while landing at London Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

The pilot of BA727 — an Airbus A320 with 137 passengers and crew on board — told police that the front of his aircraft had been struck by a drone, ITV News reported.

The flight, inbound from Geneva, was able to land safely around 12:50pm local time on Sunday.

No injuries resulting from the incident have been reported.

“Our aircraft landed safely, was fully examined by our engineers and it was cleared to operate its next flight,” British Airways told Business Insider.

“Safety and security are always our first priority and we will give the police every assistance with their investigation.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson told ITV that an investigation is still ongoing and no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.

According to BBC News, if confirmed, the drone strike would the be first incident of its type in the UK.

However, near-misses between aircraft and drones have become alarmingly common. Data collected by air safety regulators show that there were 23 near-misses in the UK between between April and October of 2015, AFP reported.

In one incident, in September, a drone came within 60 feet of an Embraer E170 that was flying just 2,000 feet over the Houses of Parliament in London.

One month later, another drone nearly struck a Boeing 777 widebody jet while taking off at Heathrow Airport.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.