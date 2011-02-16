The British Are Having Second Thoughts About Giving $1.6 Billion A Year To Booming India

Photo: ixtlan on flickr

A poll at The Daily Mail asks whether the British should keep giving $1.6 billion a year to India, a country that has “three times as many billionaires” as they have.So far, 88% of readers have said it’s time to cut the cord.



India’s economy is now over half as big as the UK and projected by most measures to surpass in the next decade. Expect to have a similar debate regarding all aid from the beleaguered developed world to the booming emerging markets

