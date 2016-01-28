British actor Joseph Fiennes is playing Michael Jackson in a TV movie, and fans are furious

Joseph Fiennes (“Shakespeare in Love”) has been cast as Michael Jackson in an upcoming British TV movie about a supposed road trip the King of Pop embarked on with Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando following the September 11 terrorist attacks, according to the Guardian.

The film will feature Stockard Channing as Taylor and and Brian Cox as Brando.

The story of this bizarre trip was first reported in the June 2011 issue of Vanity Fair. Jackson was in the city after performing two shows at Madison Square Garden, and he was joined by his two friends. According to the story, one of Jackson’s former employees claims that since they were unable to secure a private jet, the three friends rented a car and made it as far as Ohio.

There are conflicting reports of the story, though. One of Taylor’s friends and assistants insisted that the actress stayed in the city, went to a church to pray, and met with Ground Zero first responders.

News of the white, English Fiennes’ casting as the late black pop star has caused an uproar on social media.

Charlie Hunnam can play Mexican-American Edgar Valdez & Joseph Fiennes can play Michael Jackosn, but Idris Elba can’t play Bond?

— LaToya Allen (@HashtagLaToya) January 27, 2016

Oddly enough, it won’t be the first time I’ll see Joseph Fiennes portray a man of colour. I saw him 20 years ago as Jesus in a London play.

— Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 26, 2016

WTF? Joseph Fiennes is playing Michael Jackson? This is NOT the colorblind casting we meant, entertainment industryhttps://t.co/1EPpbC8jcO

— Dorothy Snarker (@dorothysnarker) January 26, 2016

The world’s reaction to Joseph Fiennes, a British white actor, playing Michael Jackson… pic.twitter.com/AZJvVdabWC

— Ramon Bailey (@MrXecutive) January 27, 2016

