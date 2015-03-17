Britain's takeaway obsession just pushed JUST EAT's revenue up by 62%

Britons love a good takeaway meal. According to a study last year by VoucherCodes, we spend £30 billion ($US44.5 billion) annually on our junk food favourites.

So it won’t come as too much of a surprise that the online market place for restaurant delivery, JUST EAT, unveiled a 62% jump in revenue to £157 million in 2014.

With 8.1 million active users, orders across 45,7000 takeaway restaurants rocketed by 52% to 61.2 million.

Here are the other highlights for 2014:

Underlying Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA): Up 131% to £32.6 million (2013: £14.1 million).

Basic earnings per share: Up 553% to 9.8p (2013: 1.5p).

Active users: Up 37% to 8.1 million (2013: 5.9 million).

JUST EAT processed orders worth over £1 billion for the takeaway restaurants on their books.

UK orders placed via mobile devices now worth 61% of orders (2013: 43%).

“It’s been another excellent year for JUST EAT. Our results demonstrate how we are successfully building market-leading positions as more consumers discover the ease of use and wide choice of cuisines that our marketplaces for takeaway food offer,” said David Buttress, CEO of JUST EAT in a statement.

“I am delighted with the progress we have made both financially and operationally. I remain confident for the year ahead as we focus on our strategic objectives, investing to deliver long-term, sustainable returns for our shareholders.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.