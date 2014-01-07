Britain's Most Elite Boarding School Banned Snapchat To Prevent Its Students From Sexting

Eton College — a top British boarding school known for educating the future leaders of the country — has banned popular app Snapchat in an attempt to stop its male students from sending out raunchy pictures.

As the Daily News reports, school administrators “hope it will stop youngsters at the all-boys institution from sending sexually explicit images to female pals.” While Eton’s 1,300 students can no longer access Snapchat on the school’s wifi network, the Daily Mail points out that enterprising students can still use the app on 3G.

“It [Snapchat] is blocked from the Eton wireless internet system. Boys can still use it via the 3G network but we hope that blocking it on our network will, at least, make them think twice,” Eton’s headmaster told the Daily Mail.

Eton College was founded in 1440 by King Henry VI and counts Princes Charles and Harry and current Prime Minister David Cameron among its alumni.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.