Britain just bombed ISIS in Syria for the second time in three days

Britain’s Ministry of Defence just confirmed that the country completed its second air strike on ISIS (also known as the Islamic State, ISIL and Daesh) today.

The MoD said four RAF planes targeted ISIS-controlled oil fields in a bid to complete Western forces’ long-term plans to hinder the terrorist group’s future attacks by destroying its main source of funding — oil.

Two RAF Typhoons and two Hurricanes completed the mission.

More to follow …

