BRITAIN HAS ALREADY STARTED BOMBING ISIS IN SYRIA

Britain’s Ministry of Defence confirmed that RAF Tornado jets carried out their first air strikes against ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) overnight.

The MoD said that four Cyprus-based RAF Tornado jets carried 500lb bombs and executed an overnight operation.

Britain’s government has eight Tornado jets based at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The Tornado jets

can fly at twice the speed of sound and have a cruise speed of 8 miles a minute. These are the other high-tech weapons the government plans to use on ISIS.

The military campaign would have been almost immediate after Britain’s government only confirmed in a vote at 10.30 p.m. last night that the country will join the US and other nations in a bombing campaign against ISIS.

The votes stacked up as:

In favour of bombing: 397

Against bombing: 223

A majority of 174.

The result came after 10.5 hours’ worth of parliamentary debates.

Political pundits would remark that it was nearly certain that politicians would mostly back military air strikes against ISIS in Syria because, last week, British Prime Minister David Cameron said that he would only push for a vote if it was clear that MPs would approve the bombings.

Cameron said he didn’t want to risk ISIS being given a propaganda win if British politicians voted against military intervention in Syria.

