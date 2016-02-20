Britain's EU referendum will be held June 23

Prime Minister David Cameron has announced that Britain will hold an EU referendum on Thursday, 23 June.

The announcement came immediately after Cameron held a meeting with each of his cabinet members where he discussed the new EU deal he secured in Brussels on Friday.

Now that a date has been set for the EU referendum, Cabinet ministers are able to campaign for whichever side of the fence they sit on.

Up to six cabinet ministers, including Justice Secretary Michael Gove, are expected to come out against Cameron, saying they want to leave the EU. The majority, however, are expected to back Cameron and campaign to stay in.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Home Secretary Theresa May, a cabinet minister that was on the fence about staying in the EU, came out in favour of staying in.

The EU deal, which came at the end of two days of intense talks with EU leaders, gives the UK the power to limit some EU migrants’ benefits, including child benefit and in-work benefits.

The deal, which also allows Britain to opt out of an ever-closer union, was reached at a summit of the 28-nation bloc’s leaders. Cameron, who is reluctant to sign up to certain EU policies, including the euro currency, said the deal secured “special status” for the UK in Europe.

