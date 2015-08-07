Royal Mint issues another round of £100 coins after selling out

Royal Mint, Britain’s only official coin manufacturer, just released another batch of fine silver £100 coins after selling out in 11 days.

It’s the first face-value coin to feature the new portrait of Her Majesty The Queen and has an intrinsic value – £100 for £100.

Here it is:

Made of two full ounces of 999 fine silver, the coin has a limited run of only 50,000. People can buy the coin online again but Royal Mint has limited each household to purchasing just 10 each.

The coin comes in a presentation folder with a history of Buckingham Palace. It’s also pretty large, when compared to the humble pound coin.

