Britain's banking stocks are crashing by as much as 30%

Banking stocks are bearing the brunt of the market crash triggered by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union on Friday. Markets across the continent are getting crushed, but UK banking stocks are particularly bad right now.

Soon after the open all of Britain’s biggest financial firms are crashing in the markets, with losses of as much as 30% for the country’s most important banks. Here is how things look:

HSBC has come off relatively unscathed on the day, down just less than 5% so far:

