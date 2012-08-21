Britain's New Stealth Combat Ship Will Cost Nearly Half What New US Ship Costs

Photo: via MoD

Britain’s Ministry of Defence announced the unveiling of the new Type 26 Global Combat Ship Aug 20.The MoD plans to construct 13 Global Combat Ships (GCS), the fruit of an approximately $200 million dollar contract issued in 2010, and expects the boat to replace the Type 23 frigates.



The First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Mark Stanhope, told the BBC he expects this ship be used “across the full spectrum of warfare.”

“The T26 GCS will be a multi-mission warship designed for joint and multinational operations … including complex combat operations, maritime security operations such as counter piracy, as well as humanitarian and disaster relief work around the world.”

The new ship is outfitted with missile silos for cruise missiles, hangars for drones or helicopters, and extra space for submersibles and other Naval equipment.

The project shows the stark contrast from the uber-expensive, problem plagued U.S. Littoral Combat Ship. With a price tag of $350, the U.S. LCS is a virtual twin to British GCS, at twice the price.

Now: See My Trip Into A Gunfight In Afghanistan >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.