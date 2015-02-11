Here's the tiny, futuristic-looking driverless car that Britain is about to unleash on streets

Driverless cars are coming to Britain’s streets.
This morning the British Government unveiled a selection of self-driving car prototypes that will hopefully one day ferry commuters around the city, reports the Guardian. The government is spending £19 million on the trial.
The prototypes include a converted Landrover and an autonomous shuttle, but one vehicle in particular is getting all the attention. It’s called the Lutz Pathfinder.
Behold:
Developed by engineering company RDM Group, the Lutz “pod” has a 6-hour battery and a top speed of 15 miles an hour.
Forty of the driverless vehicles are going to be tested in Milton Keynes this year.
The Guardian got a chance to ride in one of them. Below is a shot of the interior. There’s currently a steering wheel and foot pedals for testing, but they will be phased out in time. Ultimately the only input will be two dash-mounted touchscreens. One will be for entering destinations, and the other for entertainment.
And here’s a shot of the view from the “driving” seat.
Here’s a video of the vehicles:
RDM also tweeted a photo of the Lutz “in the wild”:
An excited member of the public, who would love to use a Pod system. pic.twitter.com/8mtGXQwhkp
— RDM Group (@RDM_Group_) February 11, 2015
NOW WATCH: A 13-Year-Old Made A Revolutionary Invention Out Of Legos And Now Intel Is Investing In His Company
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.