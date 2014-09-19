Britain's Amazing Newspaper Front Pages As Scotland Went To The Polls

British newspapers had some amazing front pages this morning, as Scotland went to the polls in its historic independence referendum. Here’s a selection of the best.

The Scottish Sun went for this slightly abstract front page, demonstrating the blank page of Scotland’s future, which could go either way today. Some Twitter users had fun with it.

The Daily Record chose some Robert Burns verse (they’re not the only ones), set over a saltire. They’re one of the papers that refused to back either campaign in the vote.

The Daily Telegraph, perhaps the UK’s most staunchly unionist newspaper, goes for an evocative flag-waving image and some more Robert Burns poetry. But the lighting does make it look a little like the sun is setting on the UK.

Oops! It seems that the Daily Express and Daily Telegraph turned up to the referendum day front page party wearing the same dress. They have opted for the same flag-waving image overlooking Edinburgh.



The Guardian goes for a dramatic satellite shot of Scotland, taking up almost all of the front page. England and Northern Ireland appear to have been flooded.

The Independent also went with two flags being waved alongside each other. The centre-left leaning newspaper has endorsed a No vote in the referendum, despite often not giving endorsements in UK-wide elections.

The Scottish Daily Mail also opted for two flags. Editors love flags.

Metro also opted not to support either of the campaigns in the referendum, and went with a simple appeal for its readers to make sure they vote today.

The Daily Star thought there were more important things to talk about today.

