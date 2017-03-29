The new £1 pound coin is now in circulation -- here's what it's like

Britain’s new £1 coin has officially been released. It is 12-sided and composed of two different metals.

The Royal Mint has made more than 1.5 billion of the new coins.

The old ones will have to be either spent or returned by mid-October when they will become worthless.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

