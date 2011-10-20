British Misery Hits 20-Year High

Photo: jade_vader via Flickr

The UK’s Misery Index in now the highest it has been since 1992, reports CNBC.The figure, which is calculated by looking at unemployment figures and inflation levels, hit a new peak after it was revealed that inflation rose 5.2 per cent in September.



It’s still not as bad as the U.S. though, where the Misery Index is at its highest since 1983.

The Guardian reports that the new figure hints at an awful winter for Brits, with energy prices set to rise. However, the newspaper also said that British economists predict that inflation will come down during 2012.

