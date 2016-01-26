Electric cars are going to be allowed to drive in some of England's bus lanes

Electric cars will be allowed to drive in lanes that have previously been reserved for buses and taxis, Wired reports.

The change comes as part of a new government scheme designed to encourage people to use electric cars. There’s a host of new benefits announced for electric car owners.

New electric car charging stations will be installed across the country, and some cities in England will also give free parking to electric cars.

It’s important to note that not every bus lane in England is going to be opened up to electric cars. The BBC reports that the rules vary by area. Milton Keynes has allowed electric cars in its bus lanes, but Nottingham will only open up a selection of them.

London’s bus lanes won’t allow electric cars at all. Instead, the city is going to use its government money to create more charging points and parking spaces.

