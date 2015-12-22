Britain is becoming a more unequal society as the richest 10% gained almost half the nation's entire wealth

This chart from the Office of National Statistics tells it all.

Between 2012 and 2014, the UK’s richest 10% gained an increased share of the nation’s wealth:

The richest 10% now own 45% of all wealth in the UK, up from 44% in 2012.

45% of all wealth in the UK, up from 44% in 2012. The least wealthy 50% of people actually gained a point. But they still own only 10% of all wealth between them, up from 9%.

a point. But they still own only 10% of all wealth between them, up from 9%. And the middle 40% lost out: They now own 46% of all wealth, down from 47%.

The key thing here is that those little green slices in the chart above represent half the entire population. And those massive blue blocks represent only 10% of people. The chart really drives home how unequally wealth is spread in society.

This chart shows the same data in a different way:

And here’s the curve, so you can see roughly where your wealth ranks:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.