Britain Government To Girls Gone Wild: Take Your 'Demeaning, Exploitative And Casualized Prostitution' Back To America

Girls Gone Wild can stay in the United States, thank you very much.



At least, that is the hope of officials in Newcastle, England who officially requested that the British government ban Mantra Films Inc, which creates the films, from shooting in the northern city.

In response to the news, MP Ian Mearns started a motion, although it was later tabled.

“This House is deeply concerned that US pornography production company Mantra Films Inc is filming Girls Gone Wild in the UK, which approaches young women, many of them intoxicated, in public places, and encourages them to expose their breasts, simulate sex acts and have sex on camera in exchange for Girls Gone Wild merchandise.”

Girls Gone Wild is set to begin filming in this summer.

“This is a form of demeaning, exploitative and casualized prostitution; and [we] urge the Government to examine, as a matter of urgency, how it can protect young women and halt this attempt at sensationalist entertainment.”

