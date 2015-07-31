Why Britain became infested with dog-killing seagulls

REUTERS/Dylan Martinez Seagulls eating chips stolen from humans.

Britain is facing an influx of vicious seagulls that are so big they can kill dogs.

That may sound like like a tabloid headline, but it’s a real issue in many UK coastal towns, which have become infested with the feral beasts.

Seagulls used to live largely out at sea, eating fish. But a huge population of gulls has evolved its behaviour since the 1970s to live in cities, feeding off rubbish, human food, and — occasionally — picking off live pets from people’s back gardens. These urban gulls don’t bother going out to sea much anymore.

In May, a seagull pecked a chihuahua to death in Devon. A Yorkshire Terrier was killed by swooping gulls in Cornwall. A pet tortoise was eaten like a crab in Liskeard. Gulls in London prey on live pigeons in Hyde Park by holding them under water with their webbed claws, in order to eat them.

They kill sheep in Ireland. They can attack pensioners, leaving them bloodied. There are even lawyers that specialise in seagull injury claims.

The problem is that seagulls are meat-eating and omnivorous. With wingspans reaching 5 feet 7 inches, they are like flying dogs, with the appetites of rats. In certain seaside towns like Brighton, it is impossible to eat food outdoors — gulls will swoop down and steal it from your hands. Their droppings fall like pints of whitewash, defacing everything.

Even the Prime Minister has called for a “big conversation” about it.

This is the story of why the seagulls suddenly decided to ditch the sea and come live with us.

Small towns across Britain are being terrorised by feral seagulls. These headlines are from Brighton's famously sarcastic local newspaper. Don't laugh. Seagulls are fearless and they will fight you for your food. They win, too. They have swooped down and killed two family dogs in the seaside regions of Devon and Cornwall in the past two months, and left a Cornwall pensioner with head wounds. This is how the BBC covered it. It's hard to simply ignore these birds -- they can weigh up to 2.3 kg (5 lbs), and the wingspan of the Great black-backed gull can reach 5 feet 7 inches. They can live up to 15 years old. Seagulls usually travel in large flocks and attack in numbers. They're meat-eating omnivores, meaning they can eat any scraps they can get their talons on. The seagull invasion is relatively new thing, and has happened over the last few decades. Here is one killing a duck. Source. Traditionally, sea gulls were only found in towns or cities on the coast or with connecting corridors to the sea. They fed off the fish in the ocean. However, the threat has been steadily moving inland over time and the birds have become increasingly common in urban areas, including London, miles away from the sea. In 1970, UK fishermen caught 300,000 tonnes of cod. In 2007 that number had dropped to 7,000 tonnes. The gull population along the coast declined while inland populations remained healthy. Source: The Telegraph The number of gulls in the UK more than halved from 343,586 in 1970 to 149,177 in 2000. Although there are fewer of them in total, there are more gulls living inland because they have stopped eating at sea. Inland gulls are attracted to food waste in landfill sites and bins. Gulls can eat anything, so landfill sites are a good option for inland gulls. Tall buildings and structures in cities and urban areas also provide a safe place for the birds to nest without fear of predators such as foxes. The fact that seagulls are intelligent makes their numbers only more difficult to control. They can unlock wheelie bins and other enclosed storage units. But they're not intelligent enough to tell the difference between what's scrap food and what's not -- hence why they often attack and try to eat animals and humans. Seagulls watch as a woman eats a icecream besides the harbour at St Ives on July 29, 2015 in Cornwall, England. In Britain's March budget, George Osborne announced £250,000 was being pledged for a research project into the violent seagulls, however, the project was scrapped because it was considered it a 'low priority.' However, David Cameron appears to regret the scrapping, saying that a 'big conversation' is needed after the death of family dogs, and the brutal pecking of a pensioner. The birds are replacing pigeons. St Austell and Newquay's MP Steve Double branded them 'flying rats.' But seagulls are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. So they cannot be culled. Source: RSPB Culling proposals have been met with opposition. In Burnham-on-Sea, councillors voted against a £10,000 plan to remove eggs from the nests. The status means you can't damage or destroy an active nest or its contents. Some MPs have called for their protected status to be axed so that authorities can better control the influx. Source: The Telegraph So until the law changes, the seagulls' reign of terror will continue. Tippi Hedren being attacked by a seagull in The Birds.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.