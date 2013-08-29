A Man In Britain Figured Out A Genius Way To Shut Down Cold Calls

Everyone hates annoying sales calls, but one British man grew so tired of them he came up with a way to actually make money with every ring, according to the BBC.

Lee Beaumont paid £10 (about $US15) to set up a premium phone number — known as an 0871 line in Britain — so every time someone called, they had to pay roughly 20 cents, with his cut being ~11 cents.

Writes Joe Kent in BBC:

He said: “I don’t use my normal Leeds number for anyone but my friends and family.” Once he had set up the 0871 line, every time a bank, gas or electricity supplier asked him for his details online, he submitted it as his contact number.

With his new number, he made nearly $US500 and ended up reducing his usual 20-30 calls to only 13 in the last month.

Genius? Maybe. For the rest of us in the U.S., of course, there’s always the Do-Not-Call registry.

