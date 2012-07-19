Katy Perry And Justin Bieber's Proactiv Ads Banned In Britain

Katy Perry: Proactiv user.

The British Advertising Standards Agency announced a ban on Proactiv anti-acne ads featuring Justin Bieber and Katy Perry. A complaint was made alleging the celebrities actually used the American version of Proactiv—which contains a different active ingredient from the British version.Proactiv got written statements from five of the seven celebrities indicating they had used the U.K. formula. But the commission wasn’t convinced”



“We noted the signed statements, which related to only five of the seven testimonials, said the celebrities had each used the UK formulation of the product for a period of only several weeks, between one and three years before the ads appeared.”

The ads are banned and Guthy-Renker UK, the parent of Proactiv, has been told “to ensure endorsements and testimonials in future ads related to the product being advertised.”

Here’s a Bieber ad for Proactiv:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

