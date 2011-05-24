ESCALATION IN LIBYA: Britain Sends In Apache Attack Helicopters

Attempting to end weeks of stalemate in Libya, Britain will join France in deploying a fleet of Apache helicopters.



Apaches can attack small targets in built up areas, which would be difficult to target with high-level bombings

The Apache gunships will be based on England’s amphibious assault ship, the HMS Ocean, according to the Guardian. The Ocean is a helicopter carrier designed for the express purpose of supporting an ongoing air assault and is the largest ship in the Royal Navy.

Foreign Secretary William Hague said “We are very much behind the intensification of the military campaign.”

NATO forces insist they will not deploy ground troops to the region, and believe victory in Libya can be achieved by air support of the rebels.

See 15 Intense Videos From The Libyan War >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.