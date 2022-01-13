I’m a Brit who spent 4 months at a university in Pennsylvania. Here are 8 things that surprised me about US college culture.

In 2016, I was a student at the University of Strathclyde in Scotland.

The campus is in the heart of Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city. The city has around 1.6 million residents , World Population Review reported in 2021.

Since my parents lived just 10 minutes away from the city, I stayed at home and commuted. It’s something many of my peers did to save money.

Although I didn’t live on campus, I got to experience my fair share of university milestones, from trying out different social clubs to experiencing the nightlife. But I also had my independence outside of campus; I had a job and friends who didn’t attend Strathclyde.