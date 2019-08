The Royal Institution‘s Science Demonstration Technician Andy Marmery and Greg Foot from the YouTube channel Brit Lab demonstrate some properties of physics to cook meat. With simple materials, they make a meal by electrocuting the meat and searing it with a giant heat lamp.

Video courtesy of Reuters

