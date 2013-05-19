What's Tough And Awesome About Being A Well-Known Couple In Silicon Valley

What’s it like when two well-known startup founders live under the same roof?



Brit and Dave Morin first met a few years ago. Their first date was over coffee, talking about technology. Now they’re married. Both worked for Apple. Dave went on to work for Facebook, then he launched mobile social network Path. Brit founded Brit & Co, a site that teaches people how to embark on creative projects.

It isn’t all fun being a well-known couple in tech though. Snark is on the rise in Silicon Valley, and Morin says you need a thick skin to deal with it. “I don’t know why Silicon Valley is so snarky!” Morin says.

But there are a lot of perks that come with marrying a fellow entrepreneur.

“I think it’s nice to have someone who will always be your beta tester and has been in all the same situations,” says Morin.

Here’s what it’s like to be a well-known couple in tech:



Produced by Business Insider Video

