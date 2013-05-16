From Googler To Home Maker: How Techie Brit Morin Is Becoming Martha Stewart 2.0

Brit Morin formerly worked for Apple and Google. Now the Silicon Valley techie has a startup that’s more chic than geek.



She’s founded Brit & Co, a venture-backed site that’s tapping into the “maker movement.” Brit & Co is a visual site like Pinterest, but it shows you how to make or where to find everything you see.

It features delicious recipes to bake, creative decorations to make, and even technology to wear, like the Pebble watch.

We talked to Brit Morin about her new startup Brit + Co. and what it’s like to be called the next Martha Stewart:

Produced by Business Insider Video

