This Beautiful Former Goldman Sachs Intern Is About To Be One Of Hollywood's Biggest Stars

This is Brit Marling.A few years ago, she was on her way to a career in finance.



She majored in economics and studio art at Georgetown and after her junior year, was snapped up by the Goldman Sachs summer intern program.

However, far from inspiring her, she was completely turned off.

“The experience there was deeply upsetting,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. She felt “her economic education… was more about indoctrination than exploration.”

“What I liked about economics in school was the probabilities and econometrics and regressions, which all come very naturally to me,” she told the Huffington Post. “I liked making my brain work that way. But when I was working at the bank, that whole part of it went away. I started thinking: how have I arrived at this place?.. I could see what I was going to be, and I didn’t want to be that person.”

In fact, after the internship, she dropped out of college and went to Cuba to make a documentary with another Georgetown student, then decamped to L.A to pursue film.

At the Sundance Film Festival this year, she starred in two of the films, Another Earth, which is a science fiction romance, and Sound of My Voice, about a modern-day cult.Not only did she star in them, she co-wrote and co-produced both films.

Next, she’ll star in Arbitrage opposite Richard Gere and Susan Sarandon. The film is about a fraudulent hedge fund manager who is trying to sell his firm to a bank before his shady dealings are exposed. Marling plays an art dealer mistress.

