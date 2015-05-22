Brit Morin, the Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley, just raised $23 million for her DIY site

C Flanigan/Getty Images Brit Morin, CEO and founder of Brit Media.

Brit Media, best known for its lifestyle site Brit + Co., has raised $US23 million, according to a form filed Thursday with the SEC.

A spokesperson for founder and CEO Brit Morin confirmed the round with Business Insider.

Brit + Co. features articles, recipes, tutorials and even e knitting, hand-lettering, and 3D printing.

According to the SEC filing, Lisa Lambert of Intel Capital has joined the company’s board.

Morin has been dubbed the “Martha Stewart of Silicon Valley” due to her unique combination of tech savvy and craftiness.

Morin is a former employee of Apple and Google. Her husband, Dave Morin, is a former Facebook employee and the founder of social networking app Path.

Brit + Co. previously raised $US7.6 million in funding from Index Ventures, Cowboy Ventures, Lerer Ventures, Marissa Mayer, and Oak Investment Partners.

