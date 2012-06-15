Brit Blogger Bemoans Lack of UK iminlikewithyou

Hot New York flirting start-up iminlikewithyou had better get cracking with the regional sites. English blogger Richard Azia loves the service, but complains that he can’t date girls who live in San Francisco.



Never heard of iminlikewithyou? A breathless Om Malik describes it as “as addictive and powerful as Facebook.” He also explains how it works (something the company’s site doesn’t bother to do). Om reports that he spends “ungodly amounts of time” on the site. Lonely ladies everywhere are no doubt hoping for a Malik ping.

