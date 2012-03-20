Bristol Palin Wants Obama To Call Her And apologise For Bill Maher Trash-Talking Her mum

Photo: CNN.com

Bristol Palin would like a word with the president, and, no, she doesn’t want to talk about her new reality show.



In a post on her blog (she has a blog now), Palin suggests that Obama should call her to apologise for the behaviour of one of his big-name donors, Bill Maher:

Your $1,000,000 donor Bill Maher has said reprehensible things about my family. He’s made fun of my brother because of his Down’s Syndrome. He’s said I was “f—-d so hard a baby fell out.”

After Obama called Sandra Fluke to lend his support amidst Rush Limbaugh’s radio crusade against her, right-wingers, including Limbaugh himself, were quick to draw comparisons between the two media personalities. On his show, Maher defended himself, saying, “This analogy breaks down in so many places I can’t even begin except let’s just start with this – Rush, I don’t have sponsors – I’m on HBO.”

But Palin clearly doesn’t buy the defence, and blasts Obama for not condemning Maher’s remarks. “If Maher talked about Malia and Sasha that way, you’d return his dirty money and the Secret Service would probably have to restrain you,” she wrote.

At the end of her post, she calls on Obama to take a stand against “the denigration of all women” because he’s the President “of all Americans, not just the liberals.”

