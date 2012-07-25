WATCH: Bristol Palin's Three-Year-Old Son Lobs Anti-Gay Slur At Aunt Willow

Tripp Palin, son of Bristol Palin and grandson of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, apparently lobs an anti-gay slur at his aunt Willow Palin during an episode of Bristol’s Lifetime reality series, Bristol Palin: Life’s A Tripp that is now making the rounds online.



In the clip, Tripp throws a toddler tantrum when his mother and aunt, Willow, tell him that he can’t go to the pool.

“I hate you,” he tells Willow, who scolds Tripp, saying, “If you say that one more time, you’re getting soap in your mouth. Got it?”

Tripp’s response to that sounds a lot like “Go away you faggot,” although Lifetime bleeped out the word.

“I’m doing a terrible job disciplining Tripp,” Bristol says, after bursting into giggles. “I know he’s going to continue to push the boundaries and push the limits.”

Bristol took to her blog yesterday to defend her son, writing that Tripp said “f**k it,” not “faggot.” Bristol continued, “Tripp is always surrounded by adults – around the campfires with cousins and their friends, at the shop with my dad and his snowmachine buddies. He’s apparently picked up some language that I’d prefer he not use.”

So what did Tripp actually say? You be the judge.

Watch the clip below:

