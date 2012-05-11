Bristol Palin Slams Obama For Listening To His Daughters On Gay Marriage

Photo: CNN.com

Bristol Palin attacked President Obama today on his public endorsement of gay marriage yesterday. Her main issue? That Obama listened to his daughters when “evolving” in his position.



On her blog, Palin wrote that Obama had taken advice from a couple of teenagers that had watched “one too many episodes of Glee”:

While it’s great to listen to your kids’ ideas, there’s also a time when dads simply need to be dads. In this case, it would’ve been helpful for him to explain to Malia and Sasha that while her friends parents are no doubt lovely people, that’s not a reason to change thousands of years of thinking about marriage. Or that – as great as her friends may be – we know that in general kids do better growing up in a mother/father home. Ideally, fathers help shape their kids’ worldview.

In this situation, it was the other way around. I guess we can be glad that Malia and Sasha aren’t younger, or perhaps today’s press conference might have been about appointing Dora the Explorer as Attorney General because of her success in stopping Swiper the Fox.

In the ABC News interview yesterday, Obama explained some of the reasons why he had grown to accept the idea of same-sex marriage. One was because of his daughters, who he said have friends with same-sex parents.

“You know, Malia and Sasha, they have friends whose parents are same-sex couples,” he told ABC’s Robin Roberts.

“There have been times where Michelle and I have been sitting around the dinner table and we’re talking about their friends and their parents and Malia and Sasha, it wouldn’t dawn on them that somehow their friends’ parents would be treated differently. It doesn’t make sense to them and frankly, that’s the kind of thing that prompts a change in perspective.”

Bristol Palin’s blog post is appropriately entitled, “Hail to the Chiefs – Malia and Sasha Obama.”

Also important to note: Obama’s endorsement of gay marriage was probably not solely inspired by his daughters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.