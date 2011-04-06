Bristol Palin Is Making More Money Than You Talking About Teen Pregnancy

Bristol Palin made over $252,000 in 2009 for her work as a Candie’s Foundation spokesperson, spreading awareness of teen sex issues.



Before you cry foul over Palin’s paycheck: other spokespersons for the foundation include Hilary Duff, Fergie and Ciara.

It’s doubtful that any of them are doing it for less than a quarter mil.

And anyone who still thinks that’s outrageous will be more incensed when Palin’s 2010 and 2011 tax returns come out.

The former was the year she appeared on “Dancing With the Stars”; months later, early into 2011, she inked her memoir deal.

So you might as well get used to the age of Bristol.

